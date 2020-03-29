Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.40. Encision shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 9,950 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical device company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

