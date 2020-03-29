Med Biogene (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Med Biogene Inc (OTCMKTS:MBGNF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Med Biogene shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Med Biogene (OTCMKTS:MBGNF)

Med BioGene Inc, a life science company, focuses on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical laboratory diagnostic tests for cancer. Its products include the GeneFx Lung, a gene expression-based test for early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer that assists in identifying patients for adjuvant chemotherapy.

