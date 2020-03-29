Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.18. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 64,640 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.74.

About Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

