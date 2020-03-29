Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.39. Opsens shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 19,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Opsens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPSSF)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.