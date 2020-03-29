SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.59

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.59 and traded as low as $23.60. SAFRAN/ADR shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 276,571 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFRY. Vertical Research cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAFRAN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SAFRAN/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

