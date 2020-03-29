VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $888.51

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $888.51 and traded as low as $523.51. VP shares last traded at $598.00, with a volume of 20,328 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of VP in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get VP alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 890.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 888.51. The company has a market capitalization of $240.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.54.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.