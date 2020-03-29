Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.58. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 4,780 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Africa Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

