Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc (NASDAQ:DVCR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.47. Diversicare Healthcare Services shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 220.81%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing center, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.