H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.63. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 46,700 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on H2O Innovation from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $49.20 million and a PE ratio of -14.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$33.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that H2O Innovation Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

