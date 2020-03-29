Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.40. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 15,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million and a PE ratio of -9.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

