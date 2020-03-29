First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.32

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $241.32 and traded as low as $210.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 89 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.32.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

