Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.32. Dynaresource shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 500 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Dynaresource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc, an exploration stage company, invests in, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

