Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.36. Armanino Foods Of Distinction shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 28,969 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armanino Foods Of Distinction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $76.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods Of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

