Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $3.30. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 229,132 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

About Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.