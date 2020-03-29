Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.56

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as low as $13.07. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 61,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.49% of Teucrium Corn Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

