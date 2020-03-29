Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $214.32

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.32 and traded as low as $109.00. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 1,047,600 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average is $214.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 18,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000.

