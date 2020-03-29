Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.25

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $8.07. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 129,045 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 100.26%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

