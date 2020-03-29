ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

ChineseInvestors.com Inc (OTCMKTS:CIIX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.10. ChineseInvestors.com shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 50,982 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S.

