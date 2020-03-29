Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.30

Shares of Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.30 and traded as low as $17.50. Dillistone Group shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 8,178 shares.

The company has a market cap of $3.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.61.

About Dillistone Group (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

