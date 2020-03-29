Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.38

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.38 and traded as low as $87.09. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 310,300 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

