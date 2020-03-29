TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.99. TSS shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 40,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

