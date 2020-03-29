Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Imaging Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

