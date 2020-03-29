Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CCTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.06. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 129,250 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc develops patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel. The company has various processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter used for various applications, such as coal-fired power stations, chemical byproduct extraction, and as a source fuel for coal-to-liquid technologies; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

