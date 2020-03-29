Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 14,225 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.