Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as low as $4.73. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 52,604 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

