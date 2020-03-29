Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $9.06. Iberdrola shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 4,833 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

