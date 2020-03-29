Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,849 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

