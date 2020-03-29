FY2020 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Reduced by Analyst

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $5,765,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

