FY2020 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $5,765,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Earnings History and Estimates for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rambler Metals and Mining Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01
Rambler Metals and Mining Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01
Altius Minerals Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09
Altius Minerals Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09
Iberdrola Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30
Iberdrola Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30
Aberdeen International Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
Aberdeen International Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Inc. Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Autoliv Inc. Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report