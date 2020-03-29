FY2020 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $23.70 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

