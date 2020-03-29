Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.43

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.43 and traded as low as $6.43. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 474,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,478,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

