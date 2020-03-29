Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,701,522 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

