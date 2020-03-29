Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,701,522 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.07
Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.07
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.43
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.43
Novation Companies Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04
Novation Companies Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18
Nanophase Technologies Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32
Nanophase Technologies Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report