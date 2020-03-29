PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $12.60. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1,016,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 51,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

