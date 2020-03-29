Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.21. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 2,551 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nanophase Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation develops and manufactures advanced materials and applications with an integrated nanomaterial and related technologies. It produces engineered nano and non-nano materials for use in various markets, which comprise personal care consisting of sunscreens as active ingredients and in formulated cosmetics; and architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and energy, as well as various surface finishing technology applications, such as optics.

