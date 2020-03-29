Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc (OTCMKTS:THMG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48.

About Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

