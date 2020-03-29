Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.27 and traded as low as $5.25. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 43,100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.74%.

About Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

