Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.56

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.56 and traded as low as $4.58. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 4,970 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Smith-Midland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

