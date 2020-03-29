Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €13.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.35 ($19.01).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

