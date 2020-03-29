Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.00 ($59.30).

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

