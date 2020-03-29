Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,203,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.91 and a beta of 1.31. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $68,298.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,335. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

