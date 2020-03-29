Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

