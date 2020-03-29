Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,009,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 27th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.82.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

