Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.32 ($15.49).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

Analyst Recommendations for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F)

