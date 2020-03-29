Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.17 ($29.27).

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

