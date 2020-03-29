Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 27th total of 436,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $343,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 569,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

