Short Interest in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Declines By 7.0%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,366,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 36.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

AKCA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akcea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $277.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,289,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 45,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 49,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.