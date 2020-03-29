Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Akorn alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Akorn by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Akorn by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Akorn during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Akorn by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

AKRX opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.75. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.