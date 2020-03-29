Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Issued By B. Riley

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BANC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BANC stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $453.99 million, a PE ratio of 264.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Banc of California by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banc of California by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

