Head to Head Review: RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) & TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR alerts:

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR $7.95 billion 0.67 $1.50 billion N/A N/A TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 0.40 $308.82 million $1.93 4.44

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR.

Dividends

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 12.53% 7.33% 0.64% TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR 9.96% 19.13% 8.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR beats TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees. It also provides investment banking services, which include advisory on bond issues, promissory notes, and private placements; arranging syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assisting clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations to companies, financial institutions, and the public sector. In addition, the company offers traditional payments products, such as SEPA and cross-border-payments; electronic banking and e-business services; and international cash pooling and individual one-off payment solutions to commercial customers and financial institutions. Further, it provides fund administration/custodian bank, fund services sales, and fund services brokerage services, as well as infrastructure securities services; group securities services to institutional clients, such as custodians, broker/dealers, and investment funds; and credit and preload cards. The company has 2,159 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier. It also recycles waste plastic, sludge, soot and dust, effluent, burnt residue, tailings, animal waste, incinerator ash, contaminated soil, and automobile shredder residue, as well as glass, concrete, and ceramic scraps. The Life & Amenity segment provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, microporous films, polyolefin films, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials/equipment, ion exchange membranes, and plastic window sashes. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.