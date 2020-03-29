Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will post $122.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.13 million to $123.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $112.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $499.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.78 million to $512.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $523.96 million, with estimates ranging from $500.97 million to $551.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NYSE:HR opened at $28.89 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 310,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,062,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.