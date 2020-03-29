Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of HST stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

